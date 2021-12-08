Advertisement

Make-A-Wish surprises Medora girl with playhouse

Laynie Simons in her life-size playhouse
Laynie Simons in her life-size playhouse(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nine-year-old Medora girl can call herself a homeowner of sorts.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota, Laynie Simons’ dream of having a life-size playhouse, is a reality.

Laynie couldn’t believe what she saw as she returned to her family ranch Tuesday morning.

“I saw it when we were pulling up right there,” said Laynie Simons, Medora.

Her big, beautiful, white playhouse she only dreamed of owning, was waiting for her.

We showed you Make-A-Wish North Dakota building the house last Friday while Laynie was away. The young girl lives with a genetic disease called Hurler Syndrome.

Laynie says it was the best surprise.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this,” said Laynie.

The playhouse has electricity, heat and air, and of course, a slide. Laynie and her sisters have already made themselves at home.

“We’ll play in here, and sleep in here, and put my lights up, and maybe have a little Christmas tree,” said Laynie.

A wish granter says seeing Laynie’s face light up at the sight of her new playhouse made everything worth it.

“Being able to show up out here and watch them play, watch their smiles, all of them, Laynie and all of her brothers and sisters just having such a great time, it’s amazing,” said Kelly Braun, Make-A-Wish volunteer.

She does have one house rule. No boys allowed.

“No boys, only girls,” said Laynie.

Bakken BBQ is a sponsor for Laynie’s wish and the Make-A-Wish team wants to thank the community for their support.

