Local business owner Mike Schmitz announces run for Bismarck mayor

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local business owner Mike Schmitz announced his candidacy for Bismarck mayor Wednesday.

“We are fortunate to live in a community which is strong and vibrant,” said Schmitz. “Yet I am running for mayor because working together, we can make Bismarck better.”

A lifelong North Dakotan, Mike has built his family and career here in Bismarck. He was raised here, educated here, and built a business here. After graduating from the University of Mary in 1984, Mike began his career in a local accounting firm.

He would go on to lead growing financial teams across several private sector organizations. In 2003, Schmitz launched his own firm. Today, Schmitz-Holmstrom CPAs employs 30+ professionals.

To learn more about Schmitz and submit ideas on how to “Make Bismarck Better” visit MikeForBismarck.com

