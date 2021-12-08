Local business owner Mike Schmitz announces run for Bismarck mayor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local business owner Mike Schmitz announced his candidacy for Bismarck mayor Wednesday.

“We are fortunate to live in a community which is strong and vibrant,” said Schmitz. “Yet I am running for mayor because working together, we can make Bismarck better.”

A lifelong North Dakotan, Mike has built his family and career here in Bismarck. He was raised here, educated here, and built a business here. After graduating from the University of Mary in 1984, Mike began his career in a local accounting firm.

He would go on to lead growing financial teams across several private sector organizations. In 2003, Schmitz launched his own firm. Today, Schmitz-Holmstrom CPAs employs 30+ professionals.

To learn more about Schmitz and submit ideas on how to “Make Bismarck Better” visit MikeForBismarck.com

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.