LeAnn Rimes to perform at 4Bears in January

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Multi-platinum country music artist LeAnn Rimes will perform at the 4Bears Casino & Lodge Event Center Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. CDT.

Rimes is best known for singles such as “Blue,” “I Need You,” and “How Do I Live.” She released what’s known as a chant record last November titled “CHANT: The Human and The Holy.”

Organizers said tickets start at $20, with options up to $50. Tickets can be purchases prior to, or the night of the show.

Information on tickets, seating and accommodations can be found here.

Face masks are highly recommended.

