Last day for voters on Minot Public Schools bond Issue

MINOT, N.D. – On Tuesday, voters had their last chance to cast their ballot for the Minot Public School’s bond issue.

Voting began at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Minot Auditorium and poll workers said it was a steady stream of voters all day.

Minot residents voted on three measures.

Question 1 would expand the district, adding a high school on North Hill and turning Central Campus into another middle school.

Question 2 would gather funds to construct a competition pool, an athletic complex, and other athletic-related construction projects.

Question 3 would increase the debt limit of the district by 5%.

If the first two questions both pass, it would mean an increase of roughly $149 per year on voter’s taxes, for a home valued at $100,000.

Minot Public School Board President Jim Rostad said he’s feeling hopeful about the vote and that there is no better time to pass it than now.

“Now is the time and the financing is right and we’ve received breaks that we never have received before along with funding from the state, so it’s just the right time to do it and the need is there with the kids,” said Rostad.

The last successful bond for building a high school was in 1963.

Voting went on until 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.