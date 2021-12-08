Advertisement

Higher valuation of ND-owned minerals is good for everyone

Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, Your News Leader told you about a recent valuation of state-owned minerals, which showed an increase from last year of almost a billion dollars. A higher valuation benefits schools and other entities in North Dakota.

A higher mineral valuation in North Dakota means there’s more money to be contributed to the Common Schools Trust Fund, which funds education in North Dakota. So does this mean schools will be receiving more money?

“There’s more money available to fund K-12 education through the source of the Common Schools Trust Fund. But essentially, our legislature, when they convene, they determine how much our schools get on a per-pupil average,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

During the 2009-2011 biennium, the Common Schools Trust Fund contributed four percent to the total cost of education. During the 2019-2021 biennium, that cost was fourteen percent.

“I would anticipate that [trend] continues as long as there’s oil production, and it’s always going to be dependent on production on the wells on state lands as well as the price,” said State Senator Brad Bekkedahl, representing Williston.

Ultimately, what the increase in valuation means is the state legislature will be able to take general fund dollars that would otherwise go toward education and distribute them elsewhere, without cutting education costs.

“We are fortunate in K-12 education to have a dedicated Common Schools Trust Fund that is a consistent source of revenue to support K-12 education,” said Baesler.

The big takeaway?

“It increases the amount of money we can give to school districts and decreases the amount of general fund money we have to spend on schools,” said Bekkedahl.

The state legislature will decide how to allocate the funds at the next legislative session, as it does every biennium.

This was the second year the state evaluated its mineral stores. Trust Land Commissioner Jodi Smith says they plan to continue the practice as long as it’s deemed practical.

