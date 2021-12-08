Advertisement

Gas prices under $3 in parts of Bismarck

Gas price Bismarck(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The average price of gas in Bismarck is cheaper than it has been in recent months. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in Bismarck cost three dollars and four cents, which is down three cents from yesterday, ten cents from a week ago, and nineteen cents from a month ago.

“Gas prices are probably going to stabilize here for a while, but overall, we do anticipate that oil demand will continue to grow well into the new year, and so I think gas prices will be back moving higher again once we get into the new year,” said Eugene Graner, president of Heartland Investor Services.

One reason for the price drops is uncertainty surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant. Before news of the new strain was announced, oil was trading above eighty dollars per barrel. But last week, prices fell to sixty-five dollars per barrel before rebounding to just over seventy dollars a barrel this week.

