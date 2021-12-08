Advertisement

Citing emotional wellness, Trinity Health extends visitor guidelines at Minot hospital locations

Trinity Health extended hours
(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health announced Wednesday they are extending their visitation guidelines to better serve patients emotionally.

Patients will be allowed two visitors at a time. Children are allowed to visit if they are accompanied by an adult.

Visiting hours will be extended from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., for most areas.

One of the biggest changes is that patients in isolation rooms will now be able to have a limited number of visitors, however, they will have to take special precautions like wearing PPE.

Visitors will be screened upon entering and masks are still required.

Hospital cafeterias, lobbies, and waiting rooms will also be open.

Trinity’s Vice President of Patient Care Karen Zimmerman said it is important for patients to be with their loved ones.

“Studies have shown that allowing patients to spend more time with friends and family can improve outcomes by reducing feelings of isolation and anxiety,” said Zimmerman.

