BREAKING: Voters approve all three measures in Minot Public Schools referendum

MINOT, N.D. - Voters in Minot approved two bonding measures totaling roughly $100 million, aimed at expanding the Minot Public School district and alleviating overcrowding, unofficial results indicate.

According to the Ward County Auditor’s Office, the first measure to create a second 9-12 high school on north hill and turn Central Campus into a third middle school passed with roughly 84% of the vote.

The Auditor indicated the second measure to create a recreation center passed with roughly 78% of the vote.

A third measure to increase the debt limit also passed. The first two measures needed 60% approval, while the third needed majority approval (50% + 1).

It’s the first bonding measure to create a new high school to pass in the district since 1963.

The results are unofficial, as election officials still need to canvas.

