Advertisement

BREAKING: Voters approve all three measures in Minot Public Schools referendum

Voters in the Minot Public School district took to the polls on three measures aimed at...
Voters in the Minot Public School district took to the polls on three measures aimed at expanding Minot Public School facilities and alleviating overcrowding in the district.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Voters in Minot approved two bonding measures totaling roughly $100 million, aimed at expanding the Minot Public School district and alleviating overcrowding, unofficial results indicate.

According to the Ward County Auditor’s Office, the first measure to create a second 9-12 high school on north hill and turn Central Campus into a third middle school passed with roughly 84% of the vote.

The Auditor indicated the second measure to create a recreation center passed with roughly 78% of the vote.

A third measure to increase the debt limit also passed. The first two measures needed 60% approval, while the third needed majority approval (50% + 1).

It’s the first bonding measure to create a new high school to pass in the district since 1963.

The results are unofficial, as election officials still need to canvas.

Your News Leader will have more on the Night Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Paramedic Joshua Edwards
‘I felt a lot of pain’: Killdeer paramedic recounts being hit by pickup

Latest News

Minot Pearl Harbor Memorial
North Dakota service members killed at Pearl Harbor honored by Minot display
Laynie Simons in her life-size playhouse
Make-A-Wish surprises Medora girl with playhouse
Minot voters
Last day for voters on Minot Public Schools bond Issue
Oil wells
Higher valuation of ND-owned minerals is good for everyone