Advertisement

Bismarck police say ‘tis the season for ‘warm-up thefts’

Car exhaust
Car exhaust(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ‘Tis the season for “warm-up thefts,” the stealing of or from a car left running and unattended in cold weather. A motor vehicle is stolen every 43.8 seconds in the United States according to the US Department of Transportation and half of those thefts occur with the keys in the ignition.

Bismarck police say while the winter so far has been mild, they expect an increase in opportunistic vehicle break-ins this time of year. They also say the best course of action is prevention.

“We get Ring video camera footage or surveillance footage which is very helpful. You know if we get a vehicle description or description of the person, sometimes the clothing they are wearing or shoes, is a big tip for us. But it is a challenge for law enforcement to get it back. If it is an item that is not pawnable they may just keep it for themselves and then it is tough to track,” said Clint Fuller, crime prevention/community engagement officer for the Bismarck Police Department.

Officer Clint Fuller recommends people park in high-traffic, well-lit areas, use a spare key to lock a car that’s warming up, and hide or remove valuables and Christmas presents. Officers add that license plates are often stolen to be used for other crimes, so drivers should make it a habit to check their plates.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Voters in the Minot Public School district took to the polls on three measures aimed at...
BREAKING: Voters approve all three measures in Minot Public Schools referendum
Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot
Paramedic Joshua Edwards
‘I felt a lot of pain’: Killdeer paramedic recounts being hit by pickup
Laynie Simons in her life-size playhouse
Make-A-Wish surprises Medora girl with playhouse

Latest News

ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in D.C. for annual conference
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Douglas man strikes plea deal in assault on child over snowball fight
Couple helps beef up school lunch program in McIntosh, S.D.
North Dakota National Guard
Burgum to visit ND National Guard supporting Customs and Border Protection at U.S.-Mexico border next week