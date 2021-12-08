Bismarck man accused of multiple federal sex crimes enters plea agreement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, a Bismarck man entered a plea agreement for multiple federal sex crimes against children.

During an investigation, victims between the ages of 13 and 17 came forward saying they met 22-year-old Dawson Rouse on social media before he harassed them until they sent him nude photographs or videos. Prosecutors say several of the victims met Rouse at his residence where they were raped.

The crimes, including sexual exploitation of a minor and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, occurred between 2017 and 2020.

Rouse was initially charged in state court, but the charges were dismissed as the case was moved into federal court.

If the judge agrees to the plea agreement at the next hearing on December 29, Rouse will be sentenced for 21 of his 48 federal charges.

