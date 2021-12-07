Weather Modification Officials provide update on 2021 season

WILLISTON, N.D. - Drought conditions throughout the summer made it difficult for many, including the people in charge of weather modification.

In North Dakota, Williams, Mountrail, McKenzie, Slope, and Bowman counties conducted cloud seeding operations from June to August. With a lack of precipitation, officials with the Atmospheric Resource Board said they only flew for about 253 hours, well below the budgeted 440 hours.

“Nobody likes a drought, obviously. We hate it and our project people don’t like it either because they are looking for things to do and they didn’t go out there to sit around and twiddle their thumbs either,” said Darin Langerud, Atmospheric Resource Board director.

Langerud also pointed out a recent independent study conducted by Michigan State University that said North Dakota wheat yields in seeded counties were 13 percent higher than in non-seeded counties over a 30-year period. He said that was a good thing to see.

“It was positive to see that study come out and the results from it back up the information that we received and the goals that we have for this program,” said Langerud.

With another La Niña weather pattern expected, Langerud said he is hopeful to see more precipitation next year.

Despite the supposed benefits, the topic remains controversial to the public. Ward and Burke Counties ended their participation in the program in the last two years.

