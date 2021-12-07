U-Mary hockey going ACHA Division One

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary plays hockey in the A.C.H.A. The Marauders are the reigning Division Two national champions. They are now moving up to Division One. U-Mary’s first year at the D-1 level will be the 2023-24 season. Dan Huntley’s team is an incredible 129-9-1-&-7 against Division-II competition and they’re the defending national champions. Moving to the top level of the ACHA has always been the goal.

Dan Huntley, U-Mary head coach, said: “There are some academic differences with credit load and some of those things internally with compliance. The reality is it’s going to be who you are playing and how they got there. Some schools have more support, so I think those that have more support are at the D-1 level and they know have to travel a little bit more. It’s more of a national program compared to a regionalized division two and division three.”

Huntley also says they are close to getting into a conference which will help a lot with the schedule.

Huntley added: “Not being an independent team is the number one reason why we’re making the move right now. I didn’t want to be independent as division one. It’s very hard to maneuver with only a few independents right now, with Jamestown who just got into a conference.”

The Marauders’ next game is Wednesday in Mandan against Williston State. U-Mary is 61-&-1 against D-2 teams on the home rink.

