Advertisement

TrainND Northwest becomes IACET Accredited Provider

(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - TrainND Northwest continues to grow their curriculum for students and workers throughout the region. Last month, they were approved to be an International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Provider.

After what officials call a long application process and a comprehensive audit, TrainND received approval on Nov. 1, meaning their courses meet the high standards of the IACET organization.

As a provider, TrainND will soon be able to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEU), which are internationally recognized and very beneficial to their industries.

“Anybody that has education-based learning that they have to get CEU’s within a calendar year or so on and so forth, they can take these courses, and continue to build on their CEU’s,” said James “Red” Ronduen, quality control specialist.

“It’s a two-part piece: Knowing they are going through an organization that has programs that meet stringent requirements as well as building on their CEU’s that they are required to do with any other additional learning that they have prior to coming through,” said Ronduen.

Officials say about 75% of current courses at TrainND are eligible for the IACET CEU. They will be available starting next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

Latest News

Oil wells
North Dakota’s state-owned minerals valued at $2.4 billion
Parks and Rec putting down first layer of water on outdoor rinks
Prepping for outdoor ice rinks in Bismarck
AAA recommends keeping a winter emergency kit that includes jumper cables and a shovel in your...
Hundreds flock to test, replace car batteries amid cold snap
Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot