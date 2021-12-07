TrainND Northwest becomes IACET Accredited Provider

WILLISTON, N.D. - TrainND Northwest continues to grow their curriculum for students and workers throughout the region. Last month, they were approved to be an International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Provider.

After what officials call a long application process and a comprehensive audit, TrainND received approval on Nov. 1, meaning their courses meet the high standards of the IACET organization.

As a provider, TrainND will soon be able to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEU), which are internationally recognized and very beneficial to their industries.

“Anybody that has education-based learning that they have to get CEU’s within a calendar year or so on and so forth, they can take these courses, and continue to build on their CEU’s,” said James “Red” Ronduen, quality control specialist.

“It’s a two-part piece: Knowing they are going through an organization that has programs that meet stringent requirements as well as building on their CEU’s that they are required to do with any other additional learning that they have prior to coming through,” said Ronduen.

Officials say about 75% of current courses at TrainND are eligible for the IACET CEU. They will be available starting next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.