Santa takes ride on Huey helicopter from Minot Air Force Base

SOMEWHERE OVER MINOT – Santa traded in his sleigh recently for a Huey helicopter from Minot Air Force Base!

In a post on the base’s Facebook page, Santa said the 54th Helicopter Squadron took him for a ride over the Magic City, since his reindeer were resting ahead of the big Christmas trip.

Santa said his elves are almost done getting presents ready, and Minot is his first stop.

He also said to be sure to leave him some milk and cookies.

