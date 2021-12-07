Prepping for outdoor ice rinks in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With temperatures falling well below freezing, winter activities are finally possible once again. Outdoor ice rinks are a staple in the wintertime. On Monday, Bismarck Parks and Rec were finally able to begin putting ice down for this year’s season.

The Municipal Ballpark Ice Rink is one of seven outdoor rinks that are closed now but will be ready for action soon.

“Our staff is out right now putting down the first layer of water, hopefully, we can get that to soak in a little bit and freeze up the ground, and then we’ll start building from there,” said David Mayer with Bismarck Parks and Rec.

Once the rinks open for the year, Parks and Rec staff will go out to clear the shavings and ice off and lay another coat of water.

“I think everybody likes it. I know I took my kids out to the rinks when they first learned how to skate and we just had a good time with it and I think everybody enjoys doing it,” said Mayer.

David says he expects outdoor rinks will be open to skaters in about two weeks.

One added benefit of the community rinks? Teams can hold practices outdoors, which is both exciting for players and helps ease pressures at the indoor rinks, where youth hockey teams sometimes practice until late into the evening. For more information about when the rinks will open, visit the Parks and Rec website at bisparks.org.

