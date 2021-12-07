Advertisement

Off-duty officer helps mother and baby on the side of the road

By Jon Burkett
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – An officer in Virginia, who is also a grandpa, went above and beyond the call of duty to help a mother on the side of the road with a flat tire.

Sgt. John Kimenhour is a school resource officer, a job that requires patience and compassion.

“I’m eligible for retirement now, but I’m going to stick around for a few more years,” the officer said, adding that being with kids keeps him feeling young.

Kimenhour was on his way to a meeting with parks and recreation when he saw a woman go off the road in front of him.

“She was stranded and had no idea what she was going to do,” Kimenhour said.

Seeing she had a baby, the officer said his inner-grandpa kicked in.

“My grandson turned 1 yesterday, and she had a little boy sleeping in the car seat about that age. He ended up waking up during the whole process,” Kimenhour explained. “She was reaching around feeding him in the car seat. I mean, how can you leave a mom and little boy on the side of the road, right?”

The veteran officer pulled a veteran move. He purchased a replacement tire for the woman, changed it, and sent her on her way.

An image of Kimenhour calming the woman’s nerves is going viral.

There may have been a language barrier, but no translation was needed for his love and passion for police work.

The police department said Kimenhour will be reimbursed for the tire, thanks to a cash award he’ll receive for his actions.

Copyright 2021 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot
Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle

Latest News

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, will no longer cooperate...
Attorney says Meadows won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
District declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting
FILE - A poll worker assembles a ballot at Frank McCourt High School in New York's party...
New York City poised to give voting rights to noncitizens
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child