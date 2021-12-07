North Dakota’s state-owned minerals valued at $2.4 billion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State-owned minerals in North Dakota are now significantly more valuable — by nearly a billion dollars more this year than they were last year. Watford City-based MineralTracker examines the eight thousand wells held by the state to determine their worth, taking into account oil prices and the future of a well’s production.

Last year, the valuation of the state’s wells was $1.45 billion. This year, the same wells are worth $2.4 billion. The survey only takes into account the eight thousand wells in which the state holds a stake, but there are an additional nine thousand privately-owned wells throughout the state.

