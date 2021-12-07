‘I felt a lot of pain’: Killdeer paramedic recounts being hit by pickup

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Killdeer ambulance paramedic is feeling lucky to be alive after being struck by a pickup last weekend.

He tells Your News Leader it’s not the first time he’s been hit on the job and the incident has started an investigation.

“I felt a lot of pain, it was excruciating pain in my arm,” said Joshua Edwards, Killdeer ambulance paramedic.

Edwards was injured last Saturday in the blink of an eye.

“I didn’t actually think about it until I got struck, we see headlights all the time real close, and it’s after it hit me, it took me a couple seconds to realize that I was hit,” said Edwards.

Edwards was struck by a pickup while responding to a vehicle collision north of Manning on Highway 22.

The paramedic was helping load a patient into a unit. He says the driver of the pickup didn’t stop.

It’s the third time he’s been hit by a driver at a scene and he and others don’t understand why it keeps happening.

“All vehicles had their lights activated,” said Edwards.

“One of the three paramedics that was on the scene could have been injured to the point that a critical patient wouldn’t have gotten the care they needed, is a significant concern,” said Ann Hafner, Killdeer EMS chief.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the driver who took off.

“Somebody that drove by that, and they got home, and found out they had damages on their vehicles, they definitely need to get a hold of our office,” said Sheriff Gary Kuhn, Dunn County.

The first responders want the public to not make the same mistake.

“Just think about that the next time you come onto the lights,” said Sarah Duttenhefner, Halliday squad leader.

And Duttenhefner says the incident could have been worse.

If you have information on the driver of the pickup you can contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 701-573-4449.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.