Hundreds flock to test, replace car batteries amid cold snap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When temperatures drop below freezing, tow truck drivers and mechanics put in overtime.

When the winter wind blows across North Dakota roads, tow truck drivers ready their fleet. They know what to expect.

“The first little bit [of winter weather] we have each year people have to be retrained,” said George Kuntz, Ace 24 Hour Towing owner.

As motorists took to the streets during the latest storm, so did tow truck drivers. They said they responded to around 20 accidents Saturday.

“Pay attention to the conditions. You know, it can change quickly. Black ice is a really bad thing that if you experience it, it can kill you,” added Kuntz.

The cold snap also brought in hundreds of calls for dead batteries.

“Lot of weak batteries, lot of dead batteries. Lot of people just wanting to make sure the batteries get checked so they’re good for the wintertime. And we have been changing them out all day long,” said Randy Boehm, retail sales associate for Interstate All Battery Center in Bismarck.

Mechanics get to work. They hope to prevent issues down the line.

“You don’t want to be stranded somewhere at three o’clock in the morning trying to find someone to help you while you’re sitting out in the cold,” said Kuntz.

Safe driving and proper maintenance could prevent backlogs of people needing assistance.

“So, why not catch the problem before it becomes a problem. So, that’s one thing you can do. When you see cold weather coming, make sure you get it tested in somewhere they can get it tested,” said Boehm.

Mechanics say today they had several requests for alternators and starters but by far the most common request was for new batteries.

AAA recommends keeping a winter emergency kit that includes jumper cables and a shovel in your car.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.