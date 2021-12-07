Game wardens study impact of diseases found in North Dakota deer populations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deer populations in North Dakota have been afflicted over the past year. Wildlife have been struggling with both Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) so game wardens have been studying the impact.

CWD is caused by abnormal forms of a protein in the deer’s brain cells which attacks the central nervous system of the animal. EHD is caused by biting gnats. Both illnesses are contagious to deer and deadly. Wardens say that frosts in October killed the insects spreading EHD this year and they expect those populations to bounce back, but CWD is a long-term concern.

“Unlike that cyclical pattern of EHD, CWD tends to get into a population and only becomes more and more common. It becomes kind of a year after year disease pressure on the population. We do have [CWD] in a few areas of the state. Where we have it is pretty low infection rates so far, generally less than 5-7%. But what we have seen in the last couple of years is a wider footprint as well,” said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish.

Game wardens say 3,500 out of 30,000 eligible hunters turned in licenses this hunting season. Wardens expect results from hunter surveys and a deer head study in the next couple of months. They are waiting for a big snow to conduct aerial surveys of white tail deer populations.

This information will be folded into how licenses will be allocated next year.

