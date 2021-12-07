Advertisement

Company responsible for 29-million-gallon pipeline leak sentenced to pay $15 million fine

(WCAX)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, a federal judge imposed a $15 million criminal fine on the company liable for the largest oil spill in North Dakota history. This comes three months after the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of North Dakota reached a $36 million settlement agreement with the company, Summit Midstream Partners, LP.

In 2014 and 2015, 29 million gallons of produced water, which is a highly concentrated, oil-contaminated waste product of fracking, leaked from a pipeline north of Williston and impacted more than 30 miles of Blacktail Creek. Summit Midstream Partners pleaded guilty to criminal charges for deliberately failing to immediately report the spill as required under the Clean Water Act. The surface water clean-up is mostly complete, but groundwater clean-up is ongoing.

“This is not something we ever want to see happen, of course, but we do feel this settlement does hold the company responsible and certainly makes it known that this type of activity is not permitted,” said Karl Rockeman, division of water quality director for North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

A portion of the penalty goes to the federal government to be used in the future for cleaning up other oil spills. A portion goes to the state and is split between the ND Department of Environmental Quality and ND Industrial Commission to use for an environmental restoration fund to use for future oil spill clean-up and a supplemental environmental project to provide benefit to the greater community.

In a press release, Heath Deneke, president and CEO of Summit Midstream Partners stated: “As a company, we have accepted responsibility for the produced water spill at the Blacktail Creek site from the beginning and have been working diligently over the past seven years on efforts to fully remediate the environmental impacts to the area, while also investing heavily in preventative system improvements, including state-of-the-art leak detection technology, centralized control room monitoring and alarm systems, and significant changes to our company-wide operating practices and procedures.”

