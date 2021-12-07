Class-B basketball polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two teams are tied for the number one spot in the first Class-B boy’s basketball poll of the season. Enderlin and Kindred are both receiving 134 points from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Century Cass is number one in the second Class-B Girls Basketball voting of the season.
2nd Class B Girls Basketball Poll
1. Central Cass (10) — 2-0 Record — 145 pts — Last week: 1
2. Kindred (4) — 2-0 Record — 137 pts — Last week: 2
3. Grafton (1) — 2-0 Record — 110 pts — Last week: 4
4. Linton-HMB — 3-0 Record — 100 pts — Last week: 3
5. Four Winds-Minnewaukan — 3-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 6
6. Thompson — 2-0 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 8
7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 1-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 9-TIE
8. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 9-TIE
9. Kenmare — 2-1 Record — 27 pts — Last week: 5
10. Rugby — 4-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR
Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0), Mohall-x2; Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Northern Cass (2-0)
1st Class B Boys Basketball Poll
1. Tie: Enderlin (7) — 0-0 Record — 134 pts
Tie: Kindred (5) — 0-0 Record — 134 pts
3. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 0-0 Record — 120 pts
4. Beulah (1) — 0-0 Record — 99 pts
5. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 85 pts
6. North Border — 0-0 Record — 66 pts
7. Hillsboro-Central Valley — 0-0 Record — 53 pts
8. Dickinson Trinity — 0-0 Record — 42 pts
9. Dunseith — 0-0 Record — 28 pts
10. Rugby — 0-0 Record — 24 pts
Others receiving votes: Ellendale (0-0), Flasher (0-0), Bishop Ryan (0-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-0), Bowman County (0-0)
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.