Advertisement

Class-B basketball polls

Class B Basketball
Class B Basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two teams are tied for the number one spot in the first Class-B boy’s basketball poll of the season. Enderlin and Kindred are both receiving 134 points from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Century Cass is number one in the second Class-B Girls Basketball voting of the season.

2nd Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (10) — 2-0 Record — 145 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kindred (4) — 2-0 Record — 137 pts — Last week: 2

3. Grafton (1) — 2-0 Record — 110 pts — Last week: 4

4. Linton-HMB — 3-0 Record — 100 pts — Last week: 3

5. Four Winds-Minnewaukan — 3-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 6

6. Thompson — 2-0 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 8

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 1-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 9-TIE

8. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 9-TIE

9. Kenmare — 2-1 Record — 27 pts — Last week: 5

10. Rugby — 4-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0), Mohall-x2; Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Northern Cass (2-0)

1st Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Tie: Enderlin (7) — 0-0 Record — 134 pts

Tie: Kindred (5) — 0-0 Record — 134 pts

3. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 0-0 Record — 120 pts

4. Beulah (1) — 0-0 Record — 99 pts

5. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 85 pts

6. North Border — 0-0 Record — 66 pts

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley — 0-0 Record — 53 pts

8. Dickinson Trinity — 0-0 Record — 42 pts

9. Dunseith — 0-0 Record — 28 pts

10. Rugby — 0-0 Record — 24 pts

Others receiving votes: Ellendale (0-0), Flasher (0-0), Bishop Ryan (0-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-0), Bowman County (0-0)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

Latest News

sports 12/6/21
6PM Sportscast 12/6/21
ACHA Division One
U-Mary hockey moving up to ACHA Division One
NDSU in FCS Quarterfinals
Bison in FCS quarterfinals
10PM Sportscast - 12/5/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/5/2021