Class-B basketball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two teams are tied for the number one spot in the first Class-B boy’s basketball poll of the season. Enderlin and Kindred are both receiving 134 points from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Century Cass is number one in the second Class-B Girls Basketball voting of the season.

2nd Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (10) — 2-0 Record — 145 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kindred (4) — 2-0 Record — 137 pts — Last week: 2

3. Grafton (1) — 2-0 Record — 110 pts — Last week: 4

4. Linton-HMB — 3-0 Record — 100 pts — Last week: 3

5. Four Winds-Minnewaukan — 3-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 6

6. Thompson — 2-0 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 8

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 1-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 9-TIE

8. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 9-TIE

9. Kenmare — 2-1 Record — 27 pts — Last week: 5

10. Rugby — 4-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0), Mohall-x2; Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Northern Cass (2-0)

1st Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Tie: Enderlin (7) — 0-0 Record — 134 pts

Tie: Kindred (5) — 0-0 Record — 134 pts

3. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 0-0 Record — 120 pts

4. Beulah (1) — 0-0 Record — 99 pts

5. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 85 pts

6. North Border — 0-0 Record — 66 pts

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley — 0-0 Record — 53 pts

8. Dickinson Trinity — 0-0 Record — 42 pts

9. Dunseith — 0-0 Record — 28 pts

10. Rugby — 0-0 Record — 24 pts

Others receiving votes: Ellendale (0-0), Flasher (0-0), Bishop Ryan (0-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-0), Bowman County (0-0)

