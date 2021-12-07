Century Boys BB Pre-Season #1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was essentially a baptism by fire for several Century boys basketball players a year ago. The Patriots suited up six sophomores and a freshman on the varsity roster.

The team is planning to use that experience to improve on a 12-10 mark from last season.

Their record may have not been what they had hoped in 2020. But the young Century boys basketball team laid the groundwork for success.

“In the WDA, I’ve always been a big believer that it’s an experienced league and the more experience you have, the more success you’re going to have. So, I think these guys have played 2-3 years of varsity basketball. They kind of understand the league and what it’s like to go to some tough places on the road,” said Century High School Head Coach Darin Mattern.

Gaining experience on the court but also improving on a critical aspect in the game

Century sophomore Isaiah Schafer said: “Last year helped us with knowing on where we’re going to be on the court this year. Like we know where we’re going to be at. We’re going to be ready to catch and shoot. A lot of that comes from practice too. We’re in here 8th period, most of us getting shots up, getting those game shots in.”

Growing up in many ways than one.

“We have so much length. Even when we’re guarding guards, our big guys can guard guards,” said Century junior Anthony Doppler. “You know William can get out and guard a guard and Connor Trahan can. He’s 6′5. William’s 6′7. I’m 6′4, I can guard a guard. And Ryan has no problem coming off a screen and giving a high hedge. So, our length makes it hard for teams to move the ball around and get off shots they actually like.”

As both sides of the ball have seen growth. Their goals list is much shorter, at first.

“We’re not going to look at anything long term. We just want to enjoy the process every day because in a 3–4 month season, it’s important that the kids enjoy the process. Enjoy every day with your teammates. Once in a lifetime opportunity to play high school basketball. Let’s just stay in the moment, take every possession at a time and try to maximize our potential and see what happens as a team at the end of the season,” said Mattern.

