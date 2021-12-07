Advertisement

40th Annual ND Capitol Christmas tree lighting

Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Capitol Christmas tree lighting(KFYR)
By Robb Vedvick and Anthony Humes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum were in attendance Monday night for the annual Capitol Christmas tree lighting in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol.

This is the 40th year of the Christmas tree lighting and this year’s theme is “Share Your Story.”

The theme is inspired by the first lady’s platform of encouraging people to share their experiences of how addiction and recovery have impacted their lives.

