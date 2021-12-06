Advertisement

Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.(CNN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - A woman flying from Syracuse, N.Y., to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight when she began breastfeeding her hairless cat mid-flight, according to a report by Newsweek.

The incident happened onboard Delta Flight 1360. According to what appears to be an image of an Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System posted on social media, the passenger seated in 13A was approached by a flight attendant who asked her to put the cat back in its carrier. The woman reportedly refused.

The ACAR, which communicates to ground transportation, read “Passenger in 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when flight attendant requested.”

A request for the airline’s “Red Coat” team to address the situation upon the plane’s landing can also be seen. The date of the incident is unknown at this time.

CBS46 reached out to Delta Airlines, which is based in Atlanta, for comment regarding the incident. At this time, the station is still waiting for a statement.

According to Delta’s pet policy, small cats are allowed on board under certain conditions as long as they remain inside a ventilated pet carrier that can fit under the seat.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

Latest News

Brig. Gen. Darrin Anderson presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Master Sgt. Duane...
North Dakota Air National Guard command chief retires
Vickerman murder trial
Look back on developments in Vickerman murder trial, guilty verdict
Pandemic Deliveries: Beulah woman delivers meals to people who are sick
Anthony Barse
Mandan man pleads not guilty in DUI/child neglect case
Williston Police Department investigating Saturday night shooting