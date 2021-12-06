Advertisement

Williston Police Department investigating Saturday night shooting

(WILX)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man following a shooting on Dec. 4.

Officers say they arrived at 3020 3rd Ave. East after receiving a call involving a 26-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

This is an ongoing investigation and the police are asking anyone with information to contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.

