Ward County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of phone scam

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a recurrence of a phone scam making the rounds, where the scammer poses as a county deputy and demands the victim pay a fine over the phone or they will be arrested.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they said that, while they do call people to inform them of active arrest warrants, they never ask for payment of fines or bonds over the phone.

Also, they noted that if you’re ever asked to pay for something in gift cards, it’s very likely a scam.

Anyone with questions can call (701) 857-6500.

