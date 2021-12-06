Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of phone scam

(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a recurrence of a phone scam making the rounds, where the scammer poses as a county deputy and demands the victim pay a fine over the phone or they will be arrested.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they said that, while they do call people to inform them of active arrest warrants, they never ask for payment of fines or bonds over the phone.

Also, they noted that if you’re ever asked to pay for something in gift cards, it’s very likely a scam.

Anyone with questions can call (701) 857-6500.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

Latest News

Oil wells
North Dakota’s state-owned minerals valued at $2.4 billion
Parks and Rec putting down first layer of water on outdoor rinks
Prepping for outdoor ice rinks in Bismarck
AAA recommends keeping a winter emergency kit that includes jumper cables and a shovel in your...
Hundreds flock to test, replace car batteries amid cold snap
TrainND Northwest becomes IACET Accredited Provider
Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot