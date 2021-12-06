Pandemic Deliveries: Beulah woman delivers meals to people who are sick

BEULAH, N.D. – When you’re sick, the last thing you want to do is cook.

In Mercer County, there is a woman who is determined to make sure every family gets a homecooked meal when they’re not feeling well.

Kimi Fischer runs Kimi’s Kafeteria at Dakota Gasification Company. She also has a food truck. But it’s what she’s been doing in her spare time that makes her story good news.

For nearly two years, Fischer has been giving meals away to people all over the county.

Food is Kimi Fischer’s love language.

“It is!” she said with a laugh. “Pasta is my favorite!”

Preparing food and giving it to others makes her happy.

“I’ve always been a giver,” said Fischer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 Fischer has been giving food to people who are sick.

“It’s comfort food. There were a lot of people sick in our area,” Fischer said.

Fischer delivers as many as 10 meals a week to people who are under the weather.

“Sometimes they’ve just had surgery or whatever. It doesn’t really matter. It’s just to be a help,” she explained.

On this day, she’s delivering mashed potatoes, meatballs, and dinner rolls to a couple she’s never met.

“I usually don’t know the people I deliver food to,” she admitted.

Her deliveries are contactless.

“I want to be safe,” she said.

She calls or texts to let them know she’s on the way, then leaves the food outside.

“People are very grateful,” Fischer said.

Sherry Wolff was happy to receive a meal from Fischer when she was home sick.

“It’s just amazing that people do this and she’s amazing,” said Wolff.

For Fischer, it’s about community and about helping others.

“We’re a community and sometimes we need to help each other. I think during this time, we’ve realized the need to be kind and to help others,” she said.

So, Fischer will continue cooking and delivering just as long as there’s a need.

“I’ll keep going until nobody calls me,” she said.

Fischer isn’t sure how many meals she’s delivered. She quit counting when she hit 50. That was sometime in 2020.

