North Dakota Industrial Commission approves west-to-east pipeline grant guidelines

By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With funding secure, the North Dakota Industrial Commission is moving forward towards finding applicants for natural gas projects.

On November 29, the commission announced guidelines for a $150 million natural gas pipeline grant program, which was funded during the special legislative session. $10 million will go towards a project to bring gas to a planned corn-milling facility in Grand Forks County while $140 million will be for a pipeline to bring natural gas from western North Dakota to the Red River Valley. Officials say there has already been plenty of interest in these projects.

“It’s going to be an exciting time early next year when those applications start rolling in to see what type of applications come to the commission and what type of solutions and opportunities there may be for not only western North Dakota, but eastern North Dakota as well,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority director.

Kringstad said these projects are beneficial for both sides of the state as officials look to avoid a potential bottleneck while keeping resources in North Dakota.

“It’s really a win-win, not only for western North Dakota, but the ag sector and the industrial and commercial uses that are looking for potential sighting in eastern North Dakota, so it’s bridging that gap,” said Kringstad.

Application deadlines are on March 1 for the Grand Forks County project and April 1 for the pipeline.

