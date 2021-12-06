North Dakota Air National Guard command chief retires

FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota Air National Guard, known as the Happy Hooligans, bid farewell to its senior enlisted leader Saturday, Dec. 4, as Chief Master Sgt. Duane “Dewey” Kangas retired during a ceremony at the base in Fargo. Brig. Gen. Darrin Anderson, North Dakota National Guard assistant adjutant general for air, presided over the ceremony.

“A person like Dewey bounces from different jobs always in search of personal and professional growth,” said Anderson during his remarks. “The career path he took was much more than timing, much more than being the right person at the right place and time – you have to work at that – and it really fed into his ability to lead in a senior leadership position with the North Dakota Air National Guard.”

In honor of his service and achievements during his more than 36-year career, Anderson presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Kangas during the ceremony.

As the state command chief master sergeant, Kangas advised senior North Dakota National Guard leaders on matters concerning discipline, morale, welfare, effective utilization, professional development and career progression of the state’s Airmen.

“Representing the 119th as Command Chief was rewarding and humbling, and the great men and women of the wing made the job a lot easier as they kept winning outstanding unit award after outstanding unit award,” said Kangas during his remarks. “It’s been a great ride and I want you to know you are all like a second family to me, and I love you all.”

