Mandan man pleads not guilty in DUI/child neglect case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A felony jury trial has been set for a Mandan man police say fled from officers with young children in his car.

Police say in September they tried to pull over 27-year-old Anthony Barse for a traffic violation when he refused to stop. They say they conducted a high-risk stop and found empty alcohol bottles and two children sleeping in the backseat.

Monday, Barse pleaded not guilty to felony charges of DUI with a minor, child neglect, preventing arrest, and fleeing a peace officer.

His trial is set for March 23.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.