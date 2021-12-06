Mandan man pleads not guilty in DUI/child neglect case
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A felony jury trial has been set for a Mandan man police say fled from officers with young children in his car.
Police say in September they tried to pull over 27-year-old Anthony Barse for a traffic violation when he refused to stop. They say they conducted a high-risk stop and found empty alcohol bottles and two children sleeping in the backseat.
Monday, Barse pleaded not guilty to felony charges of DUI with a minor, child neglect, preventing arrest, and fleeing a peace officer.
His trial is set for March 23.
