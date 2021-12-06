Advertisement

Mandan man pleads not guilty in DUI/child neglect case

Anthony Barse
Anthony Barse(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A felony jury trial has been set for a Mandan man police say fled from officers with young children in his car.

Police say in September they tried to pull over 27-year-old Anthony Barse for a traffic violation when he refused to stop. They say they conducted a high-risk stop and found empty alcohol bottles and two children sleeping in the backseat.

Monday, Barse pleaded not guilty to felony charges of DUI with a minor, child neglect, preventing arrest, and fleeing a peace officer.

His trial is set for March 23.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

Latest News

Brig. Gen. Darrin Anderson presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Master Sgt. Duane...
North Dakota Air National Guard command chief retires
Vickerman murder trial
Look back on developments in Vickerman murder trial, guilty verdict
Pandemic Deliveries: Beulah woman delivers meals to people who are sick
Williston Police Department investigating Saturday night shooting