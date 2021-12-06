Advertisement

Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Killdeer Area paramedic was injured, and a Halliday Ambulance damaged after a driver hit them Saturday afternoon.

It happened north of Manning on Highway 22 according to a Facebook post from Killdeer Area Ambulance.

The driver did not stop and hasn’t contacted police at this time. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying this vehicle. If you have any information, contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 701-573-4449.

