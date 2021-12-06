Advertisement

I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley

ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDDOT and NDHP have closed I-29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to the Canadian border until further notice. This closure is due to zero visibility and ice-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Red River Valley until midnight CST due to strong winds (gusting as high as 50 mph) and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

Red River Valley Blizzard Warning
Red River Valley Blizzard Warning(KFYR)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Police Lights
Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino
Larry Dale
Mandan firefighter retires after 36-year career
Caitlyn Vogel
Caitlyn Vogel making an appearance in Berthold this weekend

Latest News

Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
sports 12/5/21
6PM Sportscast 12/5/21
weather 12/5/21
Evening Weather 12/5/21