I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDDOT and NDHP have closed I-29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to the Canadian border until further notice. This closure is due to zero visibility and ice-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Red River Valley until midnight CST due to strong winds (gusting as high as 50 mph) and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

Red River Valley Blizzard Warning (KFYR)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.