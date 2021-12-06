Food truck is popular in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Food trucks have become more and more popular in recent years. One mobile restaurant, Mabel’s All Day, opened in September 2020 and has since become a staple in the Bismarck food scene. Mabel’s owner, Sam Williams, is happy to help feed the Bismarck community.

“If you haven’t made it out yet, Mabel’s All Day, we make everything from scratch. We make all of our own buns, our pickles, our sauces. We do it all the old fashioned way, and the right way,” said Sam Williams, owner of Mabel’s All Day.

Williams and his wife, Abby, moved back to Bismarck from California when the pandemic began. Mabel’s plans to operate as long as the weather allows. Last year, a mild winter meant the truck served food 10 months out of the year. If you’re looking to eat at Mabel’s All Day, you can find where they plan to park on their website, mabelsallday.com.

