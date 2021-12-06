Advertisement

Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot

(EPIC Companies)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The company behind a series of recent housing and multi-use developments in the Magic City announced Monday they purchased the iconic, albeit unused, “M” building in downtown Minot, with plans to renovate the building for mixed-use residential and commercial space.

EPIC Companies closed Monday on the building, which has stood largely vacant for the past two decades.

Several businesses have called the building home, though the “M” namesake comes from Midwest Federal.

EPIC Companies is behind the Blu on Broadway development that recently opened in Minot, that includes housing and commercial space, including the state-of-the-art X Golf Minot indoor golf training range. EPIC Also recently announced a development near the site of the future Trinity Hospital, called “The Tracks.”

Meanwhile, EPIC Events recently took over production of the annual Norsk Hostfest and set dates for the 2022 event, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Plans for the “M” building development include roughly 36 residential units, 1,000 square feet of commercial space, and a skyway connecting the building to one of the current parking ramps.

The project comes in at more than $10 million, and Ackerman Estvold is the planned architect.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
ND Road Conditions Map as of 7:50pm CST
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border; Blizzard Warning for Red River Valley
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit
Killdeer Area Ambulance paramedic hit, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help identifying the vehicle
Mabel's All Day
Food truck is popular in Bismarck
Christopher Vickerman trial
BREAKING: Christopher Vickerman found guilty of murder in father’s shooting death

Latest News

Parks and Rec putting down first layer of water on outdoor rinks
Prepping for outdoor ice rinks in Bismarck
AAA recommends keeping a winter emergency kit that includes jumper cables and a shovel in your...
Hundreds flock to test, replace car batteries amid cold snap
TrainND Northwest becomes IACET Accredited Provider
Eight projects seeking grant funding from North Dakota’s clean sustainable energy authority