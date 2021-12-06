Epic Companies purchases vacant “M” Building in downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The company behind a series of recent housing and multi-use developments in the Magic City announced Monday they purchased the iconic, albeit unused, “M” building in downtown Minot, with plans to renovate the building for mixed-use residential and commercial space.

EPIC Companies closed Monday on the building, which has stood largely vacant for the past two decades.

Several businesses have called the building home, though the “M” namesake comes from Midwest Federal.

EPIC Companies is behind the Blu on Broadway development that recently opened in Minot, that includes housing and commercial space, including the state-of-the-art X Golf Minot indoor golf training range. EPIC Also recently announced a development near the site of the future Trinity Hospital, called “The Tracks.”

Meanwhile, EPIC Events recently took over production of the annual Norsk Hostfest and set dates for the 2022 event, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Plans for the “M” building development include roughly 36 residential units, 1,000 square feet of commercial space, and a skyway connecting the building to one of the current parking ramps.

The project comes in at more than $10 million, and Ackerman Estvold is the planned architect.

