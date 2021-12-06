Eight projects seeking grant funding from North Dakota’s clean sustainable energy authority

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority will soon discuss how to distribute funds for various projects throughout the state.

Eight different applicants have filed for more than $49 million in grant requests and $165 million in loan requests. The projects include the Cerilon Gas-to-Liquids plant, SAFuelsX petrochemicals plant, and a produced water plant in northwest North Dakota; Bakken Energy’s Dakota H2 Hydrogen Hub in Beulah; CO2 sequestration investments in McClean County and at Coal Creek Station; and two flare reduction programs. With the requests being higher than the $25 million, the authority will have to decide who will get the funding based on criteria.

“Is it that it’s timely? Is it that it’s large? That it’s innovative? It’s kind of what do they view as the ‘first lens’ to look at, and so the authority will have to wrestle with that,” said Alan Anderson, authority director.

With the authority being created during the latest legislative session, Anderson said it’s exciting to see a variety of interests.

“Our self-sustaining innovative nature makes us a really good place to come up with new ways to address a reduced carbon environment,” said Anderson.

The authority’s technical committee will review the projects on December 8, with the authority to make recommendations on December 14. The Industrial Commission will have the final say on December 20.

