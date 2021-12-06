Bison in FCS quarterfinals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State was as sharp on offense as it’s been all season long and Southern Illinois paid the price with a lopsided loss. The Bison dominated the Salukis in the F.C.S. playoffs on Saturday, so that moves NDSU to the semi-finals and a date against East Tennessee State this weekend. The Bison blew out the team that ended their 39-game winning streak during the spring season last February.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “37 minutes time of possession offensively, we were nine of 13 on 3rd down versus we held our opponent to two of 13. Red zone scores, I think we were five of six and they were zero of one. I thought our young kids at the end of the game did a tremendous job of continuing to compete and keeping them out of the end zone. 6.3 yards per rush versus 2.3. I know for some people that doesn’t equate to sexy football, but here at NDSU it equates to winning football.”

This will be the first time NDSU has ever played East Tennessee State. The Buccaneers advanced with a one-point win over Kennesaw State. They have two running backs with over a thousand yards.

Entz said: “Unique offense that we get to defend because they’re under center, we seldom get to see that. I think it will be a huge challenge for Code Green and the defense with the caliber of offense that’s coming in here.”

On Monday, Entz said tight end Noah Gindorff will have surgery on Wednesday and he’s out for the year. Matt also earned his 3rd-straight Regional Coach of the Year honor.

Saturday’s game is at 11:00 a.m. central time on ESPN.

