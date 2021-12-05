Advertisement

Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as she continued receiving Social Security payments.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as she continued receiving Social Security payments.

Police arrested 54-year-old Kimberly Heller on Nov. 18. She is charged with abuse of a corpse.

Officers went to Heller’s home at the end of October for a well-being check on her mother, whom relatives reported not seeing for months.

After Heller refused to let the officers in her home, police say they returned with a search warrant and found her mother’s body.

Investigators believe the mother died of natural causes in the days before Memorial Day.

Authorities say her Social Security checks were still being deposited into a bank account after she died.

Heller is expected to be arraigned in January.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Police Lights
Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino
felony animal cruelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
Caitlyn Vogel
Caitlyn Vogel making an appearance in Berthold this weekend
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase kicks off in Bismarck Event Center

Latest News

Semmie Lee Williams, a 39-year-old described by police as a "homeless drifter," is charged with...
Police: Fla. teen fatally stabbed by homeless man in ‘random act’
DNA evidence places the suspect at the crime scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
'Homeless drifter' charged with 14-year-old's murder, Fla. police say
Western meadowlark
ND Outdoors: Meadowlark Initiative
weather forecast 12/4/21
10PM Weather 11/4/21