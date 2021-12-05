Advertisement

St. Mary’s Football jumps to ‘11AA’ division

St. Mary's Saints Football
St. Mary's Saints Football(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The St. Mary’s Saints Football program has been a consistent contender in the second-highest NDHSAA football division for years. Once part of ‘AA’, this past season part of ‘11A’.

It was announced Friday that the Saints will be moving up to the highest level, ‘11AA’. This division includes Bismarck, Century, Legacy, Mandan, Minot, and Williston out of the West, and Davies, Shanley, Sheyenne, and West Fargo out of the East.

St. Mary’s enters the division after two straight trips to the Dakota Bowl, winning it in 2020, and losing to Jamestown this fall.

This move is because of their “success points” accumulated over the last four years. The start date for all classes in 2022 will be August 4th, with games beginning August 18th.

