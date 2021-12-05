NDSU wins big in second round of FCS Playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a long two weeks for North Dakota State, waiting for an opportunity to possibly get back to the national championship. After a disappointing spring, the Bison are only three wins away from the big dance. But Saturday, they had to go through a team that beat them last April.

That team, the Southern Illinois Salukis. Bison hosted SIU in Fargo.

First quarter, some may say... it’s Miller time. Cam Miller goes around the edge, and goes straight for the pylon. Bison go up 7-0 on drive number one.

They hold the Saluki’s on defense, and with time winding down in the first they get three to go up 10-0.

Southern Illinois, they get back in it. Risky move to go for it on fourth, and it pays off. An impressive diving catch by Landon Lindor gives SIU seven.

But the Bison, they’re going to respond. Miller pitches to Tamerik Williams, pushes off a defender, and spins into the end zone for six more. Bison retake a 10 point lead 17-7.

One more in the first half, Miller in the shotgun, waits on the hole, and springs forward for another rushing score. He had 61 rushing yards and 2 scores. At the half they led 24-7.

Second half, Bison holding strong on D, and they score again on offense, Williams from the backfield and in. That score made it 31-7.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.