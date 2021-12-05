Mandan firefighter retires after 36-year career

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Central dispatch said a last radio call for Larry Dale before his retirement. He’ll finish his last shift Saturday night. Captain Shane Weltikol describes Larry is a mentor and created a family environment for younger firefighters.

“The Mandan Fire Department announces the retirement of firefighter Larry Dale, we thank you for your dedication of 36 years of service to citizens of Mandan and hope that you have a happy retirement,” said a dispather with Central Dakota Communications.

