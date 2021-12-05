Advertisement

Mandan firefighter retires after 36-year career

Larry Dale
Larry Dale(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Central dispatch said a last radio call for Larry Dale before his retirement. He’ll finish his last shift Saturday night. Captain Shane Weltikol describes Larry is a mentor and created a family environment for younger firefighters.

“The Mandan Fire Department announces the retirement of firefighter Larry Dale, we thank you for your dedication of 36 years of service to citizens of Mandan and hope that you have a happy retirement,” said a dispather with Central Dakota Communications.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Police Lights
Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino
Glasser Images
Glasser Images owner issues apology
Deanthony Claiborne
One suspect arrested for attempted murder in Bismarck, one suspect at large
Oroc Ironeyes
Missing Bismarck Man: Oroc Ironeyes

Latest News

ndsu bison 12/4
NDSU wins big in second round of FCS Playoffs
animal cuelty case
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case
Animal cruelty case
Animal cruelty case
sportscast 12/4/21
6PM Sportscast 12/4/21