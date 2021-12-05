Central-North Dakota law enforcement agencies take at-risk children Christmas shopping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s movie magic filling homes full of Christmas presents. Saturday morning, the men and women who protect our communities made that magic a reality.

Five central-North Dakota law enforcement agency members from the Missouri Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 are helping low-income or at-risk children shop for Christmas.

“Just the opportunity to take these kids and giving them something they might not have is really important to us,” said Missouri Valley F.O.P Lodge 3 President Lynn Wanner.

Parole officer Jenn Frankeberger said this also helps teach children it’s ok to ask police for help.

“It’s just purely for fun, having a good time, making connections and interacting with these kids and, hopefully, them having a positive experience. It’s just, that’s what this is all about,” said Frankeberger.

Every kid received $100 to buy presents for themselves and a care package of essential items worth another $100.

The Cops and Kids Christmas event is 100 percent funded by community donations. This year they raised more than $10,000.

