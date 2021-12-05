Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Detectives at the Bismarck Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect in a felony animal cruelty case.

A video submitted to Your News Leader appears to show a man wearing a tank-top and dark pants kick a kitten, pick it up and move the animal behind a trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 701-223-1212 or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847-411.

