Advertisement

Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a suspect in felony animal cruelty case

felony animal cruelty case
felony animal cruelty case(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Detectives at the Bismarck Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect in a felony animal cruelty case.

A video submitted to Your News Leader appears to show a man wearing a tank-top and dark pants kick a kitten, pick it up and move the animal behind a trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 701-223-1212 or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847-411.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Police Lights
Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino
Glasser Images
Glasser Images owner issues apology
Deanthony Claiborne
One suspect arrested for attempted murder in Bismarck, one suspect at large
Oroc Ironeyes
Missing Bismarck Man: Oroc Ironeyes

Latest News

Cops and Kids Christmas event
Central-North Dakota law enforcement agencies take at-risk children Christmas shopping
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Nativity scene
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit constructs Nativity scene
6pm Sportscast 12/03/21
6pm Sportscast 12/03/21
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden