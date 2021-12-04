Williston Coyotes scrap Varsity Girls Basketball team for ‘21-’22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been announced that Williston will not be courting a varsity girls basketball team this season. The Coyotes have struggled with numbers in recent years, and decided to only have a Freshman and JV team in 2021-2022.

The two teams include 18 girls from 9th-12th grade, not enough to have a Varsity squad on top.

The program plans to return to Varsity competition next year.

