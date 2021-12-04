Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are under arrest on potential drug charges following a bust at the Spirit Lake Casino.
The Benson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 41-year-old Joann Tiegen and 44-year-old Michael Garner of Devils Lake for having drugs and drug paraphernalia on them including meth, marijuana, a scale and cash.
They’re accused of having the intent to sell the drugs.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.