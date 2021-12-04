Advertisement

Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino

Police Lights
Police Lights(KTVF)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are under arrest on potential drug charges following a bust at the Spirit Lake Casino.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 41-year-old Joann Tiegen and 44-year-old Michael Garner of Devils Lake for having drugs and drug paraphernalia on them including meth, marijuana, a scale and cash.

They’re accused of having the intent to sell the drugs.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

Latest News

Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase kicks off in Bismarck Event Center
North Dakota Nice
North Dakota Nice takes on new meaning as community comes together to fill empty food pantry
Make-A-Wish North Dakota
Make-A-Wish builds playhouse for Medora girl
Long-time members of the chorale said it's special to be able to bring the performance back...
Renaissance Feast makes return to the Magic City