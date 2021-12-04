Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are under arrest on potential drug charges following a bust at the Spirit Lake Casino.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 41-year-old Joann Tiegen and 44-year-old Michael Garner of Devils Lake for having drugs and drug paraphernalia on them including meth, marijuana, a scale and cash.

They’re accused of having the intent to sell the drugs.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.