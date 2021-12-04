Renaissance Feast makes return to the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. - After taking a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Minot Chamber Chorale is bringing their long-running Renaissance Feast back to the Magic City this weekend!

The chorale has been putting on the performance for nearly 50 years now.

The performers dress in renaissance-era costumes, and share music themed from the era with the audience, along with a few laughs.

Some members of the group have been participating in the feast for decades.

Long-time members of the chorale said it’s special to be able to bring the performance back before a live audience.

“Being able to sing together, and to do it for other people who love music, and who love watching performers have a great time, sharing wonderful music with them, it’s an incredible experience that you can’t duplicate,” said Cheryl Nilsen, long-time chorister and feast stage director.

They’re also bringing the performance to a new venue this year.

They’re putting on the feast Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot. Doors open at 6.

It also includes a meal option.

Tickets are no longer available for Friday night’s performance, but you can still by tickets for Saturday night’s show until noon Saturday.

You can find information on tickets here.

