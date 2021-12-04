Advertisement

Renaissance Feast makes return to the Magic City

Long-time members of the chorale said it's special to be able to bring the performance back...
Long-time members of the chorale said it's special to be able to bring the performance back before a live audience.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - After taking a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Minot Chamber Chorale is bringing their long-running Renaissance Feast back to the Magic City this weekend!

The chorale has been putting on the performance for nearly 50 years now.

The performers dress in renaissance-era costumes, and share music themed from the era with the audience, along with a few laughs.

Some members of the group have been participating in the feast for decades.

Long-time members of the chorale said it’s special to be able to bring the performance back before a live audience.

“Being able to sing together, and to do it for other people who love music, and who love watching performers have a great time, sharing wonderful music with them, it’s an incredible experience that you can’t duplicate,” said Cheryl Nilsen, long-time chorister and feast stage director.

They’re also bringing the performance to a new venue this year.

They’re putting on the feast Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot. Doors open at 6.

It also includes a meal option.

Tickets are no longer available for Friday night’s performance, but you can still by tickets for Saturday night’s show until noon Saturday.

You can find information on tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

Latest News

Christopher Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted in the...
Christopher Vickerman murder case goes to jury
If the city of Minot gets enough accumulation, the city's eight blades begin plowing the...
City of Minot prepares for snow cleanup ahead of weekend
Steven Rademacher
Rademacher: Guilty
Deanthony Claiborne
One suspect arrested for attempted murder in Bismarck, one suspect at large