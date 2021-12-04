Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase kicks off in Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s 22 days until Christmas which gave hundreds a good reason to gather in Bismarck for this year’s Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase.

More than 200 businesses set up at the Bismarck Events Center to showcase their North Dakota-based wares.

“They’ve done so many good things for home-based businesses. They’ve given a lot of people an avenue where you can sell to a lot of people, meet a lot of new people. It’s just been a fun experience,” said June Sprenger, artist/owner for Seasons of your Life in Elgin, ND.

The crowds flocked to the event Friday. Showcase hours also run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.