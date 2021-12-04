Advertisement

Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase kicks off in Bismarck Event Center

Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s 22 days until Christmas which gave hundreds a good reason to gather in Bismarck for this year’s Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase.

More than 200 businesses set up at the Bismarck Events Center to showcase their North Dakota-based wares.

“They’ve done so many good things for home-based businesses. They’ve given a lot of people an avenue where you can sell to a lot of people, meet a lot of new people. It’s just been a fun experience,” said June Sprenger, artist/owner for Seasons of your Life in Elgin, ND.

The crowds flocked to the event Friday. Showcase hours also run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

Latest News

Police Lights
Two arrested after drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino
North Dakota Nice
North Dakota Nice takes on new meaning as community comes together to fill empty food pantry
Make-A-Wish North Dakota
Make-A-Wish builds playhouse for Medora girl
Long-time members of the chorale said it's special to be able to bring the performance back...
Renaissance Feast makes return to the Magic City