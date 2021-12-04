Advertisement

Man falls through the ice at Dike East

WATER RESCUE
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (12/04 3:00 p.m.) Authorities say the man had walked halfway across the river when he fell through.

The first arriving unit was unable to reach the man by boat due to the ice near the shore being too thick.

A firefighter in an ice suit walked across the ice and jumped in to rescue the man, who had been holding himself above water.

The rescuer and the man were pulled back to shore by a tagline pulled by crews onshore.

Fargo Fire says the man was in a hole about six feet in diameter.

The man was turned over to Sanford Ambulance for treatment on the scene due to being in the ice water for about seven minutes.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Rescue crews were dispatched to pull a man from the river at Dike East after he fell through the ice.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Currently, no word on any injuries.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

