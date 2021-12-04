Make-A-Wish builds playhouse for Medora girl

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A nine-year-old Medora girl will receive her wish Monday with help from Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

It was a noisy Friday morning at the Simons’ ranch. By a field of cattle, volunteers were busy making Laynie Simons’ dream, a reality.

“Her and her siblings, her little sisters I know they’re just going to go crazy,” said Medora resident Tracie Simons.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota is building Laynie a life-size playhouse. She has no idea crews are busy working on it.

Her mother, Tracie Simons, says the nine-year-old lives with hurler syndrome, a genetic disease that impacts her organs and bones.

“She went through a lot of treatment, and had a stem cell transplant when she was five months old,” said Simons.

Tracie says Laynie is doing well today but has needed a number of surgeries because the disease is not gone, just stopped.

The Make-A-Wish granters, Kelly Braun and Bonnie Goldsberry, hope by granting Laynie’s wish, they add something positive to her everyday life.

“It’s a real privilege to work with families and these children; we get as much from it as they do,” said Make-A-Wish North Dakota Bonnie Goldsberry.

Laynie asked that the house have a slide, a fireplace, and air conditioning. CDB construction, Reindel Electric, and MMF Concrete are helping make it happen.

She is away this weekend but come Monday, she’ll receive the surprise of a lifetime.

“Its just been really fun and exciting for us to be a part of,” said Simons.

Laynie has two siblings with hurler syndrome. Make-A-Wish says the project would not be possible without the support of the local community and their annual fundraiser.

