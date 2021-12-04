Cathedral of the Holy Spirit constructs Nativity scene

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A team of about twenty men have been working to build this display. The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit decided to construct the stable eight months ago, after Pope Francis asked parishes to put a new emphasis on Nativity scenes.

Fr Joshua Ehli said Nativity scenes are important reminders of what the Christmas season is all about: “It’s important for us to see, and to touch, and to come close to the reality that we celebrate at Christmas lest we forget what Christmas is about: it’s about God becoming man in the most tender, humble form of a baby.”

The wood used for the stable complements the Christmas story. The lumber used is from an abandoned calving barn.

“He was born in a place where animals would feed, so this barn was a place where animals would feed, and calve,” said Ehli.

While the wood makes for a perfect setting for this Nativity display, it did provide some challenges during construction.

“The barn wood itself is pretty fragile, so that’s been a little bit of a challenge, but I think we’ve got everything secure,” said John Berger, with the Knights of Columbus.

This Nativity scene is different than any other Christmas displays in Bismarck, because it’s interactive.

“We wanted it to be big enough to where people could come in. So, it invites people in off the streets to come right up close to the baby Jesus, to Joseph and to Mary,” said Ehli.

The public is invited to tour the inside of the stable and reach out and touch the statues to get a more intimate Christmas experience.

Father Ehli said the display isn’t just for Cathedral parishioners, anyone from the community no matter their beliefs is welcome to visit the site.

